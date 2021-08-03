New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie in development

The iconic band of shell backed brothers is coming back to the big screen, as Deadline reports that another Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot is in the works. Set to be a fresh live-action movie, the brotherly duo Colin and Casey Jost will be writing the new adventure movie for Paramount Pictures.

In 2018, Paramount Pictures announced that the TMNT franchise would have another reboot after it scrapped its first live-action film series, following the 2016 movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows’ negative box office performance. The new reboot is now in early development, with Michael Bay returning to produce the untitled movie. Currently, plot details are being kept under wraps, but with the Jost brothers on board to pen the script, fans can expect a comedic take on the pizza-loving New York turtles.

Colin Jost is best known for his work, and performance on the Emmy-nominated TV series Saturday Night Live. Similarly, Casey is also in the business of laughs, acting as the producer and occasional host for the show Impractical Jokers. The brothers’ comedy-centric style suggests that the new movie will stray away from the darker tone seen in the TMNT 2010 reboot, and focus more on the fun atmosphere of the original ‘80s cartoons.

This movie is in no way connected to the other Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot, which will be an animated movie produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. The animated film will be more in line with the light-hearted cartoons, and is entirely separate from Paramount Pictures’ version of the iconic martial arts reptiles.

No release date has been given for Paramount Pictures’ new reboot. However, fans can look forward to the animated feature in the meantime, which is scheduled to release on August 11, 2023. While we wait for updates, get your superhero fix by brushing up on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.