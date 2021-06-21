Apple TV+ releases Ted Lasso season 2 trailer

Ted Lasso writer and actor Brett Goldstein has shared a new trailer for the upcoming second season of the popular football comedy. Set to the iconic Under Pressure, the nearly two-minute teaser shows Ted and his team as they begin a new season and try to fight their way back into the Premier League.

Goldstein, who plays gruff but lovable striker Roy Kemp, tweeted the trailer alongside the caption: “July 23rd… The Greyhounds are back”. Developed by Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Joe Kelly, and Brendan Hunt, the show focuses on the titular Ted Lasso (also played by Sudeikis), an American football coach who’s recruited to lead an English Premier League team, AFC Richmond, despite having no idea how the beautiful game is supposed to be played.

Despite a rocky start caused by his lack of knowledge, Ted slowly wins over both the team and their supporters with his folksy wisdom, can-do attitude, and warm personality. Season one ended with Richmond being relegated, but Ted determined to do whatever it takes to get Richmond back into the top flight.

While originally based on a character of the same name that Sudeikis helped create to promote NBC’s coverage of the Premier League, Ted Lasso has grown into something of a cult phenomenon.

The show’s mixture of sentimentality and hilarious workplace-based shenanigans made it something of a critical darling upon release, and it received glowing reviews from critics and the public alike.

Ted Lasso season two will start streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ from July 23.

