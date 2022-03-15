Ted Lasso Season 3 may reveal characters’ origin stories teases star

Ted Lasso is known for being a heart-warming, feel-good series and first became a hit during the earlier months of the pandemic, when lockdowns were still a thing. However, the entire plot is sparked by two divorces – Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) and Rupert’s (Anthony Head), as well as Ted’s separation from his wife, which is the main reason he makes the move to London.

The writing team behind Ted Lasso, which includes Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) and Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent) haven’t dropped too many hints about season 3 yet. We do know that season 2 ended on something of a cliffhanger, with Rupert poaching Nate (Nick Mohammed) to become head coach of West Ham.

Brendan Hunt has now dropped a hint that season 3 could maybe feature some flashbacks, or at least explore the past of some of the main characters a little more. At a SXSW panel (attended by Deadline), Hunt teased that viewers will see a bit more of the origin story between Waddingham’s Rebecca Welton and her cheating ex-husband Rupert Mannion. “I think we might see more of people’s origin stories in season three,” he said.

Whether we’ll also see some more of Ted’s marriage remains to be seen. Season two revealed that Ted had a lot of anxiety related to his childhood, but also contributing to/resulting from the divorce. Flashbacks dipping into Ted’s childhood could be interesting, and it’s always fun to see a kid in a moustache.

Season two also explored parental relationships – such as the toxic one between Jamie Tartt and his Dad, and the complicated one between Nate and his parents. These could also be origin stories that perhaps will be further explored in season three. The origin story we all really want though, is to find out how the VFX team did such a good job of creating CGI character Roy Kent.

