Ted Lasso season 3 unlikely to premiere this year due to “football wrinkle”

Ted Lasso season 3 is likely to be delayed thanks to the beautiful game. In an interview with TV Line, Ted Lasso co-creator Brendan Hunt explained that the third season wasn’t yet in production because they’d run into a “wrinkle”, and the team was trying to figure out when they could film the football scenes.

According to Hunt, who also plays the lovable but taciturn Coach Beard, the Emmy award-winning TV series is in pre-production with all the scripts written. The only reason filming hasn’t begun is because of questions over “when we might shoot football [scenes].”

“We are definitely starting later this year than in season 2, that’s for sure,” Hunt continued. “So I would be surprised if our delivery dates were the same. That’s above my pay grade. I don’t know for sure, but I do have a vague understanding of the limits of this dimension we call time, and I would say it seems pretty unlikely that we would [premiere] as early this year.”

It’s not all bad news for fans of the kindest show on television. The third and final season of Ted Lasso is still likely to start filming this month. “It’ll happen,” Hunt said. “It’ll take longer than people want it to, [but] we’re just going to try and get it right.”

Ted Lasso season 3 plot details are being kept secret at the moment. The second series ended on a cliffhanger with Nicholas Mohammed’s once lovable assistant coach, ‘Nate the Great’, turning on Ted and the Greyhounds, signing up to manage West Ham. The new season will likely see the fallout of Nate leaving, but we’re sure Ted will forgive him.

We also know that Dr Sharon Fieldstone (Sarah Niles) and Trent Crimm (James Lance), formerly of The Independent, will both return for the new series on the streaming service Apple TV Plus.