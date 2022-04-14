Ted Lasso season 3 casts For All Mankind’s Jodi Balfour in major role

Let’s play football! Since Ted Lasso first hit our screens in 2020, audiences have fallen in love with the Apple TV Plus comedy TV series and its team of soccer stars at AFC Richmond. We cannot wait for Ted Lasso season 3 to drop on the streaming service, and we now have a new cast member to look out for, as Jodi Balfour joins the squad.

Ted Lasso has very quickly become one of Apple’s most popular and successful properties since its launch of the streaming platform, with the loveable titular character and his team of misfits winning the hearts of audiences with their endearing, relentlessly positive attitudes.

While we are of course excited to see the series regulars like Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, and Brett Goldstein in action once again, the casting of Jodi Balfour for the new season is the first real development in the ongoing production of season 3. Balfour will play a character called Jack, in a role described by Apple as being a major character in the forthcoming season.

Jodi Balfour is currently starring in another Apple TV Plus show, the sci-fi series For All Mankind, and previously appeared in the Netflix series The Crown, as Jackie Kennedy.

Her role in Ted Lasso will be a recurring role, as she plays a charming venture capitalist. It remains to be seen how this character will influence the events of season 3 for Ted Lasso, and how she will tie into the ongoing drama at AFC Richmond.

Ted Lasso provides audiences with a wonderful combination of humour and heart, with season 2 offering more complex dissections of its characters and touching on some pretty serious issues while still maintaining the comedy elements that made it so popular.

The award-winning show doesn’t currently have a release date for season 3, but with the announcement of Balfour joining the cast, we’re sure there will be more updates to come soon.