Sylvester Stallone feared for his life doing this action movie stunt

Sylvester Stallone is the picture of a macho action movies star, but this one stunt high in the air had the Rocky star worried for his life.

Sylvester Stallone in The Expendables 4
Trudie Graham's Avatar

Published:

Sylvester Stallone 

Antiquated as the assumption may be, when you think of Sylvester Stallone, particularly at the height of Rocky and Rambo, you picture someone endlessly brave and macho.

 

Action movies aren’t real life, though, and Stallone, who has a fear of heights, gets that. He understood this more than ever during one movie stunt, which left him dangling in the air, terrified.

The experience certainly left a mark on the actor and could have literally done that had it gone wrong

Stallone told Roger Ebert about a Nighthawks stunt he filmed, “I’ve never been so scared in my life, as when I was dangling from that helicopter. I have a fear of heights that borders on mania. I had to do something like this once in my life. So there I was, hanging 250 feet up over the East River, with the wind blowing me back and forth and the constant danger that if the steel cable hit something it could shear in two.”

“There was a fireboat down below with two divers in it. I made the mistake of calling them ‘lifeguards.’ It was explained to me that they were not lifeguards. They were there to retrieve my body, if necessary. If you see the movie and look closely, you’ll see that I’m holding a knife in the scene.”

YouTube Thumbnail

“My theory was that if I fell, the cable would make me sink unless I could cut the harness loose. After I saw that guy hit the water like it was cement, I changed my plan. The knife was to plunge into my heart a second before I hit.”

for more Sly, see the Rocky movies in order, the best sports movies, and the best movies of all time. Or, see what new movies are coming soon.

Trudie is a Staff Writer at The Digital Fix who got her start working behind the camera in documentary filmmaking. After studying media and photography, she relocated to Barcelona to co-direct an independent feature before beginning to write about her experience attending film festivals and reviewing what she had seen along the way. Trudie has also written for Zavvi, Film Updates, and worked editorially at Film Daze. Obsessed with Arcane, camp 2000s flicks, and David Lynch, she likes the weird and wonderful more than anything, and would also take a bullet to defend Pitch Perfect’s honor. 