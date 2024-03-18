Jared Padalecki’s Rotten Tomatoes record is stranger than Supernatural

The Supernatural star has something of a bizarre trend on Rotten Tomatoes, and to be honest, we think this is a job for the Winchester brothers to investigate.

Jared Padalecki shot into stardom when he appeared in Supernatural, the ghostly show that captured the imaginations of Tumblr girls everywhere. Supernatural followed the Winchester brothers as they traveled through a ‘monster of the week’ format, battling ghosts, ghouls, and every urban legend in-between.

The horror series would go on to be come a sensation, igniting a fandom so powerful that the remainders of it can still be seen today. It also resulted in a prequel series, The Winchesters, which followed their monster-hunting parents origins.

Padalecki starred as Sam Winchester, the younger, wiser brother of the two. The TV series would run for 15 seasons, spanning over 327 episodes. So it’s not surprising that Padalecki was rather occupied, and doesn’t have the biggest resume compared to some actors. That said, his does stand out for one peculiar reason on Rotten Tomatoes.

In short, all of his movies are rotten, and his TV shows are fresh. It’s not unusual for most actors to thrive in one medium more than the other, but the consistency here is pretty astounding.

Padalecki has a strong background in TV across the board. Let’s not forget, although he starred in Supernatural, he also had a recurring role on the comedy series Gilmore Girls, as well as the drama series Walker (the reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger).

At the time of writing, Gilmore Girls sits at an unsurprising 86% on RT’s Tomatometer, Supernatural at 93%, and Walker at a 92% audience score. (If we were being really generous, we’d also include the 94% ER score, on which he appeared as a guest star — but then again, who hasn’t?)

But the numbers aren’t quite so generous when we look at his big screen work. In fact, none of them reach a Tomatometer score over 30%, with Friday the 13th (2009), New York Minute, and House of Wax all in their middling 20 percents. These certainly aren’t the worst movies of all time, but they definitely make a discrepancy in his filmography.

Looks like he’s a TV star through and through!

