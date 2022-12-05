Anya Taylor-Joy went full method for the Super Mario Bros movie

When it comes to video game movies, let’s be honest, it has been an uphill battle for Hollywood. However, the upcoming animated movie, Super Mario Bros, is looking to be on the right side of the genre, and its cast is taking their roles of the beloved Nintendo characters very seriously.

Super Mario is a platforming videogame series that has taken the world by storm since the ‘80s. However, behind all the Mushroom Kingdom fame and fancy power-ups, you may not know that Super Mario Bros, the first side-scrolling game featuring Mario, was a successor to an arcade game called Mario Bros. In an interview with Modern Luxury San Diego, Anya Taylor-Joy, who voices Princess Peach in the upcoming family movie, revealed how her role as the iconic damsel in distress led her down the route to honour the games’ history.

That’s right, Taylor-Joy, got herself to the arcade and is now an avid gamer after being cast as the virtual sensation and plumber love interest Peach.

“So now I am a gamer, and it’s really fun,” she explained. “Ideally, I like playing at arcades because, again, it’s like cinema; I love the ceremony. I’ll go with a whole bunch of friends. And we’ll just spend hours at the arcade.”

While Taylor-Joy’s dedication and newfound arcade love is a good sign, fans are still worried about the titular character himself for the new Mario movie. Chris Pratt’s casting as Mario has been subject to online debate, and his recent ‘Wahoo’ in the trailer is divisive.

Only time will tell how Super Mario Bros live up to expectations. Still, at least we know that Taylor-Joy has first-hand experience and understanding of the platform games she is bringing to the big screen.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits theatres on April 7, 2023.