Succession season 4 has started filming, will be ten episodes

HBO has announced that the fourth season of Succession has started filming and will have ten episodes, one more than season three. It sounds as though Alexander Skarsgard must be returning, as the plot will revolve around his character Lukas Matsson.

The official synopsis reads; “In the 10-episode season four, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

In case you’ve been under a rock, the Roy family is made up of patriarch Logan (Brian Cox), and his strong-willed children; Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck). The family hangers-on include Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun), Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) and Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron). The siblings and their entourage are in a constant battle to fight for the Roy family business and its fortune. All of the core cast are returning for the fourth season.

Succession earned 23 Emmy nominations and 9 wins over its first two seasons, including the coveted prize for best drama series with its second season. Its third season is expected to pick up further nominations and wins – with Strong, Snook, and Macfadyen winning much of the praise.

The shocking finale of the third season saw Tom Wambsgans turn on his wife, Shiv Roy. Fans will be wanting to see more of the show’s greatest love story – that between Tom and Greg. Because after all, you can’t make a tomlette without breaking some gregs.

