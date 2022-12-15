Stranger Things season 5 will be “very emotional”, says director

Shawn Levy is a director and producer, known for Night at the Museum, Fall Guy, The Adam Project, and of course – Stranger Things. He’ll be reuniting with Ryan Reynolds again shortly for Deadpool 3. He recently spoke to Collider about what to expect in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, where we’ll finally discover the fate of our favourite residents of Hawkins. He also confirmed that he’ll be directing at least one episode.

Work started on the fifth season about a month after the fourth season aired. “Oh man, it’s going great,” Levy said. “The Duffers and our writers are hard at work on the scripts, and they’re coming along incredibly well. I know that Brothers already hinted at this publicly, but when we sat there and heard the two-hour-long pitch for the storyline of this final season, I don’t think there was a dry eye in the room by the time the brothers were done.”

“So yeah, this last season will be both epic and very emotional. I think making it will be pretty damn emotional, too, since this show has changed the life of every one of us who have worked on it. Anyway, writing is going really well, and we can’t wait to head into production next year.”

Levy spoke about how how he’s going to manage Deadpool 3 and Stranger Things season five; “One of the first conversations I had with Ryan Reynolds and Marvel when we started talking about Deadpool was the fact that it was inevitably going to overlap in someway and at some point with the final season of Stranger Things.”

“And it is really important to me to direct at least one episode in the last season. Part of why I feel so close to the Duffers and our cast is that I’ve been lucky to be involved directorially, which is a unique connection and creative intimacy. Anyway, it’s very much my intention to direct at least one episode of Stranger Things 5, and everyone involved is being really supportive and collaborative in figuring out the scheduling aspects of how I can do that.”

While we wait for the fifth and final season, check out our guide to the Stranger Things filming locations.