Stranger Things season 5 made Netflix producers cry

Matt and Ross Duffer, the minds behind the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, teased a thing or two about the emotional stakes of Stranger Things season 5 in a new Netflix SAG FYC panel event at the Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles.

“[For] two hours, we pitched the full season to Netflix. We did get our executives to cry, which I thought was a good sign,” Matt Duffer said during the event, which took place on November 13 and was transcribed by Indiewire. “The only other time I’ve seen them cry is like, budget meetings.”

Meanwhile, Ross Duffer revealed that the script for Stranger Things’ season 5 premiere episode — which was previously confirmed to be entitled ‘The Crawl,’ was turned in a while back — with the TV series‘ writers being hard at work on the second episode.

Discussing the “balancing act” of writing season 5 of the sci-fi series, Ross added, “We have so many characters now, most who are still living said. It’s important to wrap up those arcs as a lot of these characters have been growing since Season 1. So it’s a balancing act between giving them time to complete their character arcs and also tying up these loose ends and doing our final reveals.”

He continued, “Five, the way we see it, is kind of a culmination of all the seasons, so it’s sort of got a little bit from each. I think that what we’re trying to do is go back to the beginning a little bit, in sort of the tone of one.”

