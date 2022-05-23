Stranger Things stars want more deaths in season 5

While Stranger Things has certainly had its share of memorable deaths – including Bob (Sean Astin), Billy (Dacre Montgomery) and most especially, the legend that was Barb (Shannon Purser) – it isn’t enough for stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp. The blood-thirsty pair are hoping that the successful sci-fi series‘ fifth and final season will up the body count to impressively ruthless levels.

Schnapp plays Will Byers, who spent the entire first season in the upside down. Brown, of course, plays Eleven – who is the catalyst for all of the strange things that happen in Hawkins, Indiana. That doesn’t mean that Brown isn’t willing to sacrifice Eleven to satisfy her blood-lust, however.

Speaking to The Wrap, Brown and Schnapp said Stranger Things should learn a lesson or two from Game of Thrones, which had no problem killing off high-profile members of the cast. Brown said; “[the Duffer Brothers] need to start killing people off” and Schnapp responded; “They just need to have one massacre scene, kill half the cast off.” Brown added; “One huge massacre scene. … The Duffer Brothers are two Sensitive Sallies that don’t want to kill anybody off. We need to be Game of Thrones; we need to have the mindset of Game of Thrones.”

Schnapp then said; “And just kill like a main main character.” Brown selflessly volunteered herself, but with it being the last season, that doesn’t mean much; “I know! Kill me off!” Schnapp said that the Duffers should; “Twist the whole thing.” Brown finally called out the Duffers’ cowardice once and for all; “They tried killing David (Harbour, who plays Hopper) off and they brought him back!”

We don’t have long to wait until Stranger Things season four, which we at The Digital Fix have had a sneak-peek of. Giving the high budgets and long episode lengths of season four, the Duffers will have their work cut out for them in season five. They just need to make sure they give Brown and Schnapp the blood bath they want!

While we wait, check out our guide to the best horror movies and the best 80s movies.