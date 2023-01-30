Stranger Things season 5 filming date revealed by Noah Schnapp

We might be a while away from the Stranger Things season 5 release date, but things are moving on the Netflix series. Noah Schnapp, one of the main stars of the hit sci-fi series, has revealed when he’s going to be filming the next installment.

During an Instagram Live, as caught by Collider, he mentioned that he’ll be heading into production in May. That’s soon! Now, it should be noted this is just for his part on the TV series. We don’t know how big or small his role as Will is going to be this time around, though we still expect him to be substantially involved.

That said, he’s one of the main actors in the thriller series, so it sounds like summer is when a lot of principal photography will be locked. But who knows, the timeline for Stranger Things has long been drawn-out and difficult to predict.

This season is going to conclude the drama series too, creating yet more pressure. Season 4 was a huge peak, creating an entire new generation of fans for Metallica and Kate Bush alongside fan-favourite character Eddie taking the world by storm.

Those are some hard standards to follow, but creators the Duffer Brothers have proven themselves more than capable thus far. While we don’t know much about the story, the Duffers have revealed they’re going to cool it on new additions to the cast, to give more breathing room to everyone we know and love, and their arcs.

