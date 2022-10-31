Millie Bobby Brown thinks Stranger Things may continue after season 5

Stranger Things creators, the Duffer Brothers, have insisted that the popular Netflix series will end after season 5. Yet, we all know how difficult it can be to walk away from a popular TV series, and few shows have ever been as popular as Stranger Things.

One of the sci-fi series stars, Millie Bobby Brown, has suggested the show may continue after Stranger Things season 5. While appearing on Good Morning America, Brown was asked about the show’s impending finale and how she’ll adjust to life away from the Stranger Things cast.

“It’s gonna be hard, of course. It’s like my high school. I grew up on the show,” she said. “They’re like my school friends. You know, it’s gonna be hard. But I’m never gonna not see them again, and I’m sure Netflix will make it last for as long as it can. it is just so much a part of my career and so formative, and I’ll always remember my experience with Stranger Things.”

It’s this line, “I’m sure Netflix will make it last for as long as it can”, that’s got people wondering if the series will continue. It does sound like the streaming service doesn’t want it to end, which makes sense, considering how popular Stranger Things has been.

That said, it’s more likely that Brown is referring to the Stranger Things spin-off series that’s rumoured to be in development than a hypothetical season 6. While nothing’s been confirmed, Netflix boss Ted Sarandos has described the show as a “franchise being born”, which implies we can expect to see more stories set in the world the Duffers created.

Could we see Eleven, Hopper, and the rest of the party in these spin-offs? Well, we’ll have to wait and see if they survive season 5, but nothing is impossible. If you love Stranger Things, check out our guide to the best horror series.