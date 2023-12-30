Metallica let Stranger Things use their song for one simple reason

The Netflix series Stranger Things is one of the best and most successful ventures the streaming service has ever produced. One of the most effective elements of the fantasy series is the way it utilises popular culture, like the Metallica song Master of Puppets, and here’s why the band let the show use its music.

Stranger Things season 4 part 2 ended with a thrilling finale, which saw fan favourite Eddie Munson sacrifice himself to save his young friends against an army of Stranger Things monsters. The epic scene of Munson rocking out to the music of Metallica was one of the best moments in the horror series to date, but the fact the song was used at all is down to one simple reason.

Lars Ulrich, the drummer and co-founder of Metallica, told Howard Stern that the band never used to let TV series or movies use their music, but one day something changed.

“It used to be, with Metallica, we were always the ‘no’ guys,” Ulrich explained. “We did a 180. We just said, ‘You know what? This is stupid. Why are we hanging onto these [songs] like they’re so important, like they’re the crown jewels?’ We started saying yes to everything. Let’s share our music with the world.”

On the success of the Stranger Things needle drop, Ulrich said: “It was such a mindfuck to see how that became a phenomenon. It was totally unexpected. Who would’ve thought 40 years later that these songs could still have that impact? We were psyched to be part of it.”

The sci-fi series has a knack for bringing classic tunes to a new generation, it seems. At the heart of the ongoing battle between Eleven, Max, and Vecna, was the Kate Bush track Running Up That Hill, which became the earworm of the summer after featuring in the show.

