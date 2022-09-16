Stranger Things star Maya Hawke wants Robin to die in season 5

Since joining Stranger Things all the way back in season 3, Robin – played by the inimitable Maya Hawke – has become a firm favourite among fans. Unfortunately, if we know one thing about the Netflix series, it’s that popular characters tend to have a bad habit of dying, not that Robin’s death would bother Hawke.

In fact, she’d quite like it if Robin met a sticky end in Stranger Things season 5 and wants her to die. “It’s the last season, so people are probably going to die,” she told Rolling Stone. “I would love to die and get my hero’s moment. I’d love to die with honour, as any actor would.”

“But I love the way that the Duffer Brothers love their actors,” she continued. “The reason that they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don’t want to kill them. I think that’s a beautiful quality that they have, and I wouldn’t wish it away.”

Hawke’s half right. The Duffers (who created the sci-fi series for Netflix) love their main cast, but they’re definitely not shy about killing newcomers to the TV series.

That’s why someone like Max (Sadie Sink) can survive a psychic attack from Freddy Krueger wannabe Vecna, but poor Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) gets eaten alive by demobats. The Duffers’s penchant for killing off new characters is actually so well established they had to promise to stop doing it in season 5 – mainly because they’re not adding any new characters to the show.

“We’re doing our best to resist [adding new characters] for Season 5,” Ross Duffer told Collider. “We’re trying not to do that so we can focus on the OG characters, I guess.”

