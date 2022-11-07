Fan theories begin as Stranger Things season 5 title revealed

We can’t wait for the Stranger Things season 5 release date, whenever that may be, but we do have something to keep us going. The title of the first episode for the final season of the Netflix series has been revealed, and fans are putting forward their theories as to what it could mean.

By the end of Stranger Things season 4 part 2, we had seen our teenage heroes take on Vecna and his army of Stranger Things monsters in a thrilling fight across Hawkins, Russia, and the Upside Down. The kids won the battle, but there’s a war coming.

While we wait to see the fallout of the Stranger Things season 4 part 2 ending, the writers of the sci-fi series have given us a hint of what’s to come with a title reveal on Twitter.

The tweet features an image of the front cover of a script, accompanied with the caption: “season 5. chapter one. the crawl. happy stranger things day.”

Now that we know what the first episode of the big finale to the streaming service hit will be called, fans have been letting their imagination run wild as to what it could mean for the characters of the show as they prepare for the next stage of Vecna’s plan.

Twitter user Gambit suggests fan favourite Eddie Munson will be the one doing the crawling in a bid to return to Hawkins via the mysterious water gate from the Upside Down. Meanwhile, another user thinks the title should refer to “Mike Wheeler crawling to Will for forgiveness,” which we would like to see.

It’s worth noting that in Dungeons and Dragons lore, a dungeon crawl is a scenario in which heroes navigate a labyrinth of traps and puzzles, and battle monsters to find treasure. We just won’t know what this title means for a while sadly, but until then why not check out our guide to the best horror series of all time or the best fantasy series.