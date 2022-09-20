Maya Hawke thinks more Stranger Things characters should’ve died

Stranger Things season 4 was full of shock, and even killed off a major character. However, despite the TV series saying goodbye to one of its regulars, some cast members say one death isn’t enough. During a lie detector test hosted by Vanity Fair, Maya Hawke shared how she wishes more of her co-stars bitted the proverbial bullet.

Warning minor spoilers ahead! In a clip posted by the publication, Hawke and Camila Mendes, of Riverdale fame, take a lie detector test where each asks the other questions. One of Hawke’s questions was, “Do you think more people should have died in Stranger Things season 4?” To which the star simply responded with, “yes, I think more people should have died.”

Mendes then went on to ask what Hawke thought about Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), the Hellfire sweetheart who did actually perish in season 4 of the sci-fi series. “I don’t think he should’ve died,” Hawke explained. “But I do think the show has too many characters.”

Hawke isn’t the only Stranger Things cast member to hold the view that more deaths need to happen. Previously Millie Bobby Brown has spoken up about the issue saying (via Variety), “I was like, ‘You need to start killing people off.’ The Duffer brothers [the show’s creators] are two sensitive Sallies that don’t want to kill anyone off. We need to be Game of Thrones.”

The Duffer Brothers have since countered this point, saying that Hawkins shouldn’t be compared to the blood-soaked Westeros of the fantasy series Game of Thrones. But who knows, with so much support, we may just see a pretty deadly finale to the series once Stranger Things season 5 releases.

You can now watch all four seasons of Stranger Things on the streaming service Netflix.