Seth Rogen won’t share weed with Steven Spielberg for this reason

Given that he got his start in comedy movies like Pineapple Express, it should be no surprise that Seth Rogen likes to indulge in the Devil’s lettuce. He even has his own side hustle, Houseplant, which is entirely dedicated to selling smoking accessories.

After starring as Benny in semi-autobiographical Steven Spielberg movie The Fabelmans, Rogan has struck up quite the friendship with the director. But during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, when asked if he’d ever share a joint with Spielberg, Rogan was adamant that it would “never” happen. “No, never, never” he said. “He [Spielberg] talked about it. Obviously, he’ll joke about it and stuff like that. But no.”

“I don’t want to be the guy who breaks Steven Spielberg’s f***ing brain!” he exclaimed. “That’s a heavy burden. That’s the last thing I need.” Still, Kimmel had his suspicions that the Indiana Jones movie icon wasn’t a bit high when making some of his famous movies.

“You mean to tell me you were sober when you made a movie about an alien who eats Reese’s Pieces all day and can’t remember how to phone home?” he asked Spielberg during the Academy Awards. “You were high as a bike when you made that movie.”

If you’re after more trippy, out-of-this-world films, check out our guides to the best science fiction movies and alien movies. Or, while we’re on the subject of narcotics, here’s how to watch Cocaine Bear, the new movie which does exactly what it says on the tin.