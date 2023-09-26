Stephen King praises new horror movie as “daring” and “truly unique”

We are always on the lookout for the next best thing at The Digital Fix, and when it comes to the horror genre, that thing may well be a new alien flick called No One Will Save You. That is, if Stephen King’s recommendation means anything to you.

Having written over 65 novels and short stories through the years, it’s safe to say Stephen King knows a thing or two about the key to telling a scary story. Many of his literary works have been turned into the best horror movies of all time, too. In fact, when it comes to classics like The Shining, The Green Mile, and The Shawshank Redemption, King is responsible for some of the best movies of all time, regardless of genre.

King regularly catches new movies, it seems, and is very active on Twitter in sharing his thoughts on the films he sees. His latest review, on a flick called No One Will Save You, has us majorly hyped.

King said: “No One Will Save You: Brilliant, daring, involving, scary. You have to go back over 60 years, to a Twilight Zone episode called ‘The Invaders,’ to find anything remotely like it. Truly unique.”

Sounds pretty damn good, right? No One Will Save You stars Kaitlyn Dever as Brynn, a lonely young woman dealing with great loss who experiences an alien invasion in her childhood home. We won’t give too much away, but the whole thing sounds fascinating and pretty original, too.

Could we have one of the best alien movies on our hands? Perhaps. No One Will Save You certainly has an intriguing premise, and the fact that only one line of dialog is spoken throughout the entire 93 minute runtime is the kind of thing that has to pique your curiosity.

