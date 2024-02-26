Stephen King loves this “overlooked” movie a lot more than The Shining

It’s no secret that Stephen King has very little time for The Shining, but there are some impressive Stephen King movies that the horror maestro himself does enjoy. And in particular, one of the best horror movies based on King books is one that the author feels has been “overlooked” since its ’80s release.

Some of the best movies ever made are based on King’s works, including the likes of Carrie, The Shawshank Redemption, and Stand By Me. We also adore what Stanley Kubrick – one of the best directors of all time – did with The Shining, with all due respect to Mr King.

And we’re absolutely on King’s side when it comes to Cujo. Released in 1983 and directed by Lewis Teague, it tells the story of a mother and son who become trapped in a sweltering car as the titular rabid St Bernard circles them outside.

“Cujo is a terrific picture. You know, that one often gets overlooked,” said King in an interview with ABC News show Nightline. “If I have a resentment, it’s that Dee Wallace never got nominated for an Academy Award. She did a terrific job as the woman who gets stuck out there with the rabid dog who’s menacing them.”

We couldn’t agree more with King. Wallace’s performance, in particular, is an absolute triumph and, if the Academy weren’t so averse to horror, she could certainly have been recognized at the Oscars.

Shirley MacLaine won Best Actress that year for Terms of Endearment and, though we might be biased as horror fans, we reckon Wallace could give her a run for her money.

More generally, Cujo is the ultimate experience in sweaty paranoia. It’s a very simple thriller, but one given real flair by Teague’s direction and the intensity of Wallace’s work. We’re definitely dog lovers, but that doesn’t stop Cujo from being a petrifying pooch.

