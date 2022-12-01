The Mandalorian season 3 premiere date announced for March 2023

Our favourite metal-clad bounty hunter and his small, green companion will be back on Disney Plus on March 1, 2023 – the official Star Wars account has announced. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the third season of The Mandalorian since the second season ended in December 2020. It’s been two long years since we last caught up with Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin AKA Mando, and his hugely popular companion Grogu (often referred to as Baby Yoda).

The season two finale left our jaws on the floor, as Mark Hamill, de-aged in CGI, appeared as Luke Skywalker. In addition, Moff Gideon was captured, and Mando and Baby Yoda were separated (sob) as Grogu left for his Jedi Order training. Which sounds like a reversal of the iconic scenes of Yoda training Luke in the original trilogy.

But! Mando and Grogu reunited in another Star Wars series – The Book of Boba Fett – with Baby Yoda turning his back on Luke’s new Jedi order. We got a tease (in The Book of Boba Fett) that Mando wants to redeem himself in the eyes of his fellow Mandalorians, so perhaps that will be the driving force of the new season.

The first trailer for The Mandalorian season 3 was dropped at the D23 Expo in September. It suggested that the third season will explore the consequences of Din Djarin removing his helmet, and having the title of Mandalorian stripped from him as a result. The teaser trailer also hints at the conflict between Din Djarin and Bo Katan, who looks to have assumed the title of ruler of Mandalore.

We believe that Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, and Katee Sackhoff are all expected to return for season three. Gina Carano is not expected to be back. Pedro Pascal has been extremely busy filming The Last of Us for almost an entire year in Canada, but he’s somehow managed to squeeze in Mando duties on top of that.

