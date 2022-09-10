The Mandalorian season 3 trailer is here and it looks amazing

The first trailer for The Madalorian season 3 has dropped at the D23 2022 event, and it hinted at where the story will go next for Din and Grogu.

The Mandalorian season 3 trailer: first look

The Mandalorian

The first trailer for The Mandalorian season 3 has dropped at the D23 2022 event.

The teaser also came with the official confirmation that the series will make its debut on Disney Plus in 2023.

The teaser trailer shows Din Djarin and Grogu continuing their adventures, narrated by the fan favourite character The Armorer.

Check out the first teaser trailer for The Mandalorian season 3 below:

It also shows that The Mandalorian season 3 will explore the consequences of Din Djarin removing his helmet, and having the title of a Mandalorian stripped from him as a result.

The teaser trailer also hints at the conflict between Din Djarin and Bo Katan, who looks to have assumed the title of ruler of Mandalore.

