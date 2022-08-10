Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 3 is “off the chain”

Since releasing on Disney Plus back in 2019, The Mandalorian has delighted both Star Wars and TV fans alike with its fresh story and, of course, its introduction of the pop culture icon ‘Baby Yoda’. However, season 2 of the Star Wars series ended in 2020, and for two years, all of us Force enthusiasts have been waiting patiently for updates on The Mandalorian season 3.

Thankfully, after a couple of years of waiting, we finally have some news about the upcoming entry in the Disney Plus sci-fi series. Speaking at Thomas J. Henry’s Superhero Car Show & Comic Con event (via Countdown City Geeks), actor Giancarlo Esposito, who plays the recurring Star Wars character Moff Gideon on the show, promised fans that the future entry to the Mandalorian won’t disappoint.

“I got to tell you, just to share something with you without spoiling anything,” he said. “Season 3 of The Mandalorian is off the chain! You’ll be amazed!” While Esposito’s statement doesn’t give much away in terms of plot, it does hint that season 3 will stick to the high-quality content that we’ve come to expect from the acclaimed TV series so far.

This isn’t the first time Esposito has offered insights into The Mandalorian season 3. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor revealed that Moff Gideon may be escaping his imprisonment in the future season.

“Yes, it’s assumed he is behind bars. I think we could have an opportunity to see him escape those chains that bind him,” he explained. “We want to see a guy who is a mastermind who has an idea for the future that no one else has. And so, we want to know what that is, and we want to know if that’s good or bad.”

Fans can look forward to seeing the star in The Mandalorian season 3, which is scheduled to hit Disney Plus come February 2023. You can also watch all the Star Wars movies on the streaming service while you wait for Grogu’s next adventure.