Rey’s Last Jedi reveal wasn’t Rian Johnson’s idea, says Daisy Ridley

Although there’s a fair amount of debate over whether The Last Jedi was a good or bad Star Wars movie, there’s one thing that all sides will probably agree on: Rise of Skywalker sucked. As Rey in the sequel trilogy, it was leading Star Wars cast member Daisy Ridley who took the brunt of a lot of criticism regarding not The Last Jedi, but the science fiction movie trilogy as a whole.

One of the most controversial choices surrounding Star Wars character Rey was the idea that her parents were essentially nobodies and she came from nothing — only for it to later be revealed that she was somehow the granddaughter of the clone of Star Wars villain Emperor Palpatine.

Recounting Rey’s complicated parentage in an interview with Rolling Stone, Ridley suggested that the idea of her character being “nothing” first appeared in The Force Awakens. “Well, J.J. [Abrams] was the one who was like, ‘She is of no one,’ so it wasn’t just The Last Jedi where that was the message,” she explained. “What was interesting about the last one, for me, was that you can be a hero and not come from anywhere or you can be a hero and come from literally the worst person in the universe.”