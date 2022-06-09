Pedro Pascal calls Grogu reunion on Book of Boba Fett “precious”

The Book of Boba Fett ended up providing some much-needed closure for fans of The Mandalorian – and specifically Baby Yoda. The season two finale brought tears and heartbreak, as Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin had his small green son Grogu torn from his arms so he could begin his Jedi training with Luke.

Fast-forward to the finale of Boba Fett, and they were thankfully reunited, and no one was more relieved than Pascal himself. Speaking at Star Wars celebration (via Empire), he said; “It was scary, wasn’t it? To be separated like that. Jon [Favreau] and Dave [Filoni, showrunners] called me, and they told me that they would be bridging seasons two and three with The Book Of Boba Fett, as far as Mandalorian and Grogu were concerned.”

Bryce Dallas Howard has won praise for her directing on both The Mandalorian and Boba Fett. Pascal continued; “I just thought that was brilliant. What I didn’t expect is such a beautiful, lonely episode that Bryce Dallas Howard directed so incredibly. And also, for the reunion to be precious, but also just quite sudden and natural.”

Pascal also teased a new dynamic for the pair going forward. The heroic intervention that Grogu pulled off in the Boba Fett finale, he says, “reflects the power that Grogu is developing, starting to ask the question: who will be protecting who?”

Unfortunately, we have to wait until February 2023 to find out what happens to Mando and the green baby. Katee Sackhoff and Giancarlo Esposito are expected to return, but we don’t know much more than that at this stage.

