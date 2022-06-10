Obi-Wan Kenobi will answer Star Wars timeline questions “fully”

The Disney Plus sci-fi series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, has been a delight for all of us Star Wars fans. However, as it fills in the 19-year gap between the Star Wars movies Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, many have been wondering how its choices affect the Star Wars timeline. In a recent interview, writer and executive producer Joby Harold, has come forward to reassure fans the Obi-Wan Kenobi series will fully justify its’ place in a galaxy far, far away and answer all of our burning canon questions.

In Obi-Wan Kenobi, we have seen the Star Wars characters Princess Leia and Darth Vader both appear, giving us greater context for their connection with the Jedi Master in A New Hope. However, the relationship Ewan McGregor’s character now has with the young princess has come under scrutiny; in A New Hope, the original hologram message she sent to the Jedi seemed oddly formal, as if they never knew each other.

“General Kenobi, years ago, you served my father in the Clone Wars,” Leia said in the 1977 science fiction movie, when she implored Obi-Wan Kenobi for help. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Harold was asked about the line for the first film, and told fans not to worry because while it may not make sense now, it will do in the future.

“We talked about it a lot,” Harold explained. “And we’re looking forward to the show airing in its entirety so that hopefully all questions are answered fully. So it’s tricky to field some of those questions mid-process.”

“But yes, all I can say is we’re very cognizant of that, and of canon,” he adds. “And it’s a massive team, Lucasfilm, so we’re all very aware of all the choices that are being made.”

“It will be so much easier to speak to these things once we’ve aired everything,” Harold continued. “But as I said before, we very much take canon very, very seriously. And there are many, many people behind the scenes who prioritize that. So, we have it in mind, and by the time everything has concluded, all things should be in place.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi is streaming exclusively on Disney Plus. For more intergalactic fun, here is everything we know about The Mandalorian season 3.