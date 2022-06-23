Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 could happen if Star Wars fans “want more”

Could we get Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2? According to Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, there aren’t plans for more of the sci-fi series, but if Star Wars fans want it, then anything can be considered.

“For this one, we really did conceive it to be a limited series. It really is one big story with a beginning, middle, and end. So, we weren’t thinking past that,” Kennedy explained to Entertainment Tonight. This is something that director Deborah Chow has said, and lead actors Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor have suggested. Like MCU TV series WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Obi-Wan Kenobi is a one-and-done instalment.

However, there is hope, if people are really keen for more McGregor in a galaxy far, far away. “If there’s huge engagement and people really want more Obi-Wan, we’ll certainly give that consideration because the fans, they speak to us,” Kennedy says. “And if we feel like, ‘OK, there’s a real reason to do this; it’s answering the why then’, then we’ll do it. But we’ll see.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6 certainly left it open for more of this particular corner of a long, long time ago. Obi-Wan himself is away on a personal pilgrimage, while Reva (Moses Ingram) could easily reappear (or lead her own spin-off).

This said, there’s value in just closing the chapter as well. We know Obi-Wan shows up in the Star Wars movie A New Hope, and maybe that’s enough. You can have too much of a good thing, and worse, you can spoil something by overdoing it.

Whatever the case, you can watch all of Obi-Wan Kenobi on the streaming service Disney Plus now.