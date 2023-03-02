Mandalorian director wants this Star Wars character to get a spin-off

One of the directors of The Mandalorian, Rick Fumuyiwa, has been giving some insights into what we’ve got look forward to in season 3 of the Star Wars series. He says that Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) will be further exploring what it means to be a Mandalorian.

Many fairly minor and obscure Star Wars characters – such as Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and Cassian Andor – have now been given their own spin-off series. Fumuyiwa was asked by Inverse if there’s any other characters he’d like to see get the same treatment. “It’s too hard for me to pick one on the spot at this moment. I’ve always been curious about Chewbacca and that world and where he comes from.”

“There have been hints, clearly. In the Star Wars Holiday Special, we found out a lot about Wookies. But I don’t know – there’s something about him and that world, and how long they live. How that world relates to the rest of the events, I thought that could be interesting – and kind of weird and wacky too.”

When asked if he’d want to be involved directly with a Chewie spin-off (as he is one of the best Star Wars characters, after all), Fumuyiwa said; “I would be willing to see it. I would love to see someone attempt to do that. I don’t know if I’d want to tackle that thing, but I’d love to see it.”

Upcoming Star Wars series include The Acolyte starring Amandla Stenberg, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Carrie-Anne Moss. The Ahsoka release date is March 12, and of course there will be Andor season 2 at some point, following on from the critically-acclaimed first season.