Kevin Feige’s Star Wars movie is still being written

Kevin Feige’s Star Wars movie was first announced a long time ago in a convention hall far, far away. However, since that 2019 announcement, we haven’t heard much about what the mastermind behind Marvel Cinematic Universe had in store for the sci-fi series.

Well, Doctor Strange 2 writer Michael Waldron – who’s writing the science-fiction movie for Feige – has finally broken his silence on the project. When asked about the film while appearing on Deadline’s Hero Nation he gave a very brief update saying he wasn’t returning for Loki season 2 because “obviously, I’m kind of busy, off writing this little Star Wars movie as well.” So, there you go it’s still being written.

Very little is known about Feige’s Star Wars movie and no one besides Waldron is attached to the project. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy is no doubt hoping a bit of MCU movie magic rubs off on Star Wars which hasn’t been lighting up the box office in the way Disney probably expected it to.

Speaking at the time the film was announced Walt Disney Studios co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horn praised this new creative partnership.

“We are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on, not only in terms of Star Wars but also Indiana Jones and reaching into other parts of the company including Children of Blood and Bone with Emma Watts and Fox,” Horn told THR. “With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together.”

