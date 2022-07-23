Hunger Games star to lead new Star Wars series The Acolyte

Amandla Stenberg, who played Rue in the first Hunger Games movie, has been cast in the lead role in the new Star Wars series, The Acolyte. The news was announced on the official Star Wars Twitter account and Stenberg confirmed the news on their Instagram account.

“Next stop: a galaxy far, far away,” she wrote. “I am so excited to finally announce I’m joining Star Wars: The Acolyte ! Honored is an understatement. May the Force be with you.” Stenberg is probably best known for their role in the Hunger Games and, more recently, the wonderful drama movie The Hate You Give, but they have a long and storied career.

Stenberg’s film debut was in 2011’s Colombiana, where they played Zoe Saldana’s younger counterpart. Since then, they’ve gone on to appear in a number of films and TV series, including The Darkest Minds, Leyna in Where Hands Touch, Sleepy Hollow, and Dear Evan Hansen. They’ve even lent their voice to a talking bird in the animated movie Rio 2.

Developed by Leslye Headland, who created the wonderful Netflix series Russian Doll, The Acolyte will take us back to a time before the Galactic Civil War or the Clone Wars, to the glory days of the High Republic.

During this time, the Jedi are at the height of their power, with the Sith seemingly defeated. But the Dark Side has survived, and as new powerful figures emerge from the shadows, the High Republic and the rule of the Jedi may be at an end.

The Acolyte does not have a set release date as of yet, so if you’re desperate for more Star Wars news, then check out our guide to the Andor release date.