Star Wars: how to watch the entire Sykwalker Saga this May 4

It’s very nearly Star Wars Day, that special time of year where fans of a galaxy far, far away all unite under the Life Tree and celebrate family, joy, and harmony. Oh, wait, no, that’s Life Day. Our mistake. Star Wars day is the, as of yet, unrecognised holiday on May 4, where fans of George Lucas’s science fiction movie masterpiece gather around the TV and take a trip to a long, long time ago.

Things have changed a bit over the years. We’ve gone from one trilogy in the sci-fi series to three. The Skywalker Saga alone spans nine whole movies, and that’s without watching Rogue One and Solo. Fun fact: if you sat down to watch all the Star Wars movies in order now, it would take you 25 hours and seven whole minutes, and that’s before you pop on the TV series The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Truly it’s a blessed time to be a Star Wars fan. Still, if you want help finding all the Star Wars content your heart could desire, you’re in luck. Our friends over at the streaming service Disney Plus have you sorted.

Here’s all the Star Wars content Disney Plus has to offer:

The complete Skywalker Saga

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi (1983)

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002)

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Star Wars Anthology films

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

Disney Plus Original Star Wars series

The Mandalorian seasons 1 and 2

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian

The Book of Boba Fett

Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett (available from May the 4th)

Under the Helmet – the Legacy of Boba Fett

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Star Wars Behind the scenes

Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy

Star Wars: Vehicle Flythroughs

Star Wars: Biomes

Star Wars: Galaxy of Sounds

Star Wars Animated series

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: Rebels

Star Wars: Visions

Star Wars: Resistance

Star Wars: Blips

Star Wars: Forces of Destiny

LEGO Star Wars: Holiday Special

Star Wars Vintage Collection

LEGO Star Wars: All Stars

LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales

LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures

