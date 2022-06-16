Revenge of the Sith end battle was “most fun” for Hayden Christensen

With the Star Wars prequel movies holding a special place in countless peoples’ heart, many were delighted when it was announced that Ewan McGregor would be returning to play his iconic role as the Jedi Knight in a standalone sci-fi series.

But what made this announcement even better was the fact that he wouldn’t be returning alone: Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, would also be returning. In a new Star Wars video featurette, entitled ‘Memory Lane,’ the pair reflected on their favourite moments on returning to the Star Wars universe and filming the iconic science fiction movies.

“There’s many great memories, it’s hard to pick a favourite,” Christensen said. “I have so many fond memories,” McGregor added. “It felt so good to come back to it, didn’t it? It really did. Before we started shooting [Episode III] we did so much fight training and rehearsals.” The discussion naturally turned to the pair’s iconic fight scene in Revenge of the Sith.. “It was incredible,” McGregor recalled.

“So then, of course, in Episode III, we had our big fight scene,” Christensen recalled. “That was the most fun for me. I think we both took it really seriously, too, so we were having so much fun, but it was really intense and rewarding.”

Talking about reuniting all those years later, McGregor said, “That day we both walked on set was quite something else.” Christensen added, “When I got the call that I was gonna be able to come back with you, reunited as these characters, it was mind-blowing.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi is now available to view on the streaming service Disney Plus along with all the Star Wars movies.