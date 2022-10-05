Why George Lucas refused to cameo in Star Wars

George Lucas never made a cameo in a Star Wars movie, even though the crew wanted him to appear, but he had one specific reason for declining

Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

Published:

Star Wars

We’ve had a lot of Star Wars movies by this point, and not one of them contains a George Lucas cameo. That’s a lot of restraint from someone who was the mastermind behind six of the science fiction movies. He hasn’t even shown up in the Star Wars series either! Turns out, there’s a good reason for that.

In an interview for The Phantom Menace, special effects supervisor John Knoll told Entertainment Weekly he did make a case for Lucas to become a Star Wars character, but they had different ideals. “I tried to get George to do his own cameo,” Knolls states. “He said, ‘Nah. Too cheesy.'”

It might seem odd that cheesiness was some sort of line for a franchise involving laser swords, spaceships, and that John Williams score, but a creator cameo is a different level of gauche. We’d be totally into self-insert fan-fiction territory then, Lucas stepping into the sandbox he thought up. Plus it’d be very distracting as one of those things people point out every viewing, and Star Wars has enough of those already, like how Han and Luke reference 1138 in A New Hope, a reference to the title of Lucas’s first feature.

Nowadays, it’d be a different scenario. Lucas hasn’t been involved in the decision-making around Star Wars since Lucasfilm was sold to Disney. A small appearance in one of the sci-fi series or action movies would just be a cheeky nod now, rather than a director, writer or producer putting themselves in the production.

YouTube Thumbnail

Knoll points out that several effects people are in shots of The Phantom Menace, as part of the background CGI aliens. That’s where the idea for Lucas to slip in stemmed from, because they’re all under the shroud of green screen. That’s definitely a crafty way to do it, though even then Lucas was against it.

You can find all the Star Wars movies and series so far on streaming service Disney Plus. Plenty to look at while we wait for the Ahsoka release date, and whatever Easter eggs and references we get.

More from The Digital Fix

The Digital Fix's resident Irishman, Anthony loves zombie movies, Star Wars, and the MCU. Give him a Guinness, and he'll talk your ear off about Studio Ghibli and The Muppets, too. Firmly believes Jurassic Park is a horror movie.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.