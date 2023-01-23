Ewan McGregor hopes to play Obi-Wan Kenobi again

Ewan McGregor has been speaking during a Disney FYC interview about how happy he was to return to the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in 2022. McGregor and his Star Wars prequels co-star Hayden Christensen, who plays Anakin Skywalker, both returned to their roles for a new Disney Plus Star Wars series.

The Star Wars prequels were released between 1999 and 2005, and examined how Luke and Leia’s father Anakin Skywalker was corrupted by Palpatine and fell to the dark side of the force. Anakin goes from being Obi-Wan’s Jedi Padawan, to being a dark Sith lord. The trilogy ended with the birth of Luke and Leia, and them being separated for their own protection – Luke being sent to live with his Aunt and Uncle on Tatooine, and Leia being sent to live with Bail Organa on Alderaan.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series picked up 10 years later, with Obi-Wan hiding out in the desert of Tatooine, watching Luke from afar. He ends up having to protect Leia from the inquisitors. McGregor says that he knew there was a lot of potential for exploring the 20 year gap between Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Episode IV: A New Hope.

“I was so happy to do it again, and so happy to work with Hayden again, and I hope we get the chance to do it again. In the old days, I would joke about, ‘There must be a good story to tell between Episode III and IV.’ But, it’s true. I always felt that there was.”

“I feel like Deborah Chow found it and absolutely nailed it. Like just found the story that we wanted to see between the last one that we did and first that was done in [1977]… And I think it just adds to our knowledge of the characters, and it’s satisfying… for the fans.”

We don’t know if we’ll be seeing more of McGregor, but Christensen will be seen again in upcoming Disney Plus series Ahsoka. Check out our guide to the best Star Wars characters.