Ewan McGregor asked Hayden Christensen to do Obi-Wan Kenobi

Disney Plus‘s upcoming sci-fi series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, is one of the most anticipated shows of 2022, featuring Star Wars alumni Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen back in full force action. However, it turns out that we all have to thank McGregor specifically for this prequel Star Wars movies reunion, and for bringing Christensen back into a galaxy far, far away.

In the latest issue of Empire (via Yahoo), McGregor recalled meeting up with Christensen for a “long walk” back when the world was at a standstill and in lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This little outing was revealed to be part of the star’s plan to convince Christensen to return to the sci-fi franchise as Anakin Skywalker (aka Darth Vader) for Disney’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

In 2002, Christensen made his debut in Star Wars in the science fiction movie Attack of the Clones. McGregor played Obi-Wan, Anakin’s Jedi master, before Christensen’s character was seduced by the dark side. Luckily, despite it being a decade after he first played the character, Christensen enthusiastically took McGregor’s words to heart and agreed to come on board the TV series.

McGregor discussed what it was like filming with his prequel movies co-star again for Obi-Wan Kenobi after all these years. “On set, it was like walking back in time,” McGregor said. “I was looking across at him playing these scenes, and it was like a time warp or something — like the last 20 years didn’t really happen.”

“All of my personal feelings — because I love Hayden — were there, but also all of Obi-Wan’s feelings about Anakin were there, and it was pretty seamless.”

Fans will be able to see both McGregor and Christensen back in action for themselves soon. The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are set to hit the streaming service Disney Plus on May 27.