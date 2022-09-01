Domhnall Gleeson wants to return to Star Wars

While the success of the Star Wars sequel trilogy was variable in terms of how it was received by critics and fans, it did introduce a great roster of villains. From the fantastically emo Kylo Ren, to Gwendoline Christie’s enigmatic Captain Phasma, to sniveling middle manager General Hux.

And as we know from the enduring popularity of minor villain Boba Fett from the original trilogy, and all of the spin-off prequel and sequel Star Wars series on Disney Plus, any character can be resurrected somewhere down the line. However unlikely it may seem. Gwendoline Christie has already expressed enthusiasm for returning to Phasma.

And now Domhnall Gleeson has expressed interest in revisiting General Hux, despite his unfortunate (offscreen) demise after being revealed as a member of the Resistance. Responding to The Wrap asking if he would like to see more from Hux, Gleeson responded; “Of course I would! He was really interesting, and I think there’s a lot I could do more [with him].” However, he continued, “I don’t see them making the call. I’m not sure anybody’s clamouring for a Hux sequel or prequel. But yeah, of course. Those movies are amazing.”

Gleeson is currently busy with other projects, including The Patient, a TV series co-starring Steve Carrell. Gleeson plays a serial killer who kidnaps Carrell’s psychotherapist in the hope he can cure him. There’s also Frank of Ireland, which Gleeson co-wrote and co-stars in with his brother Brian. He also plays John Dean in upcoming Watergate series The White House Plumbers.

In the Star Wars universe, we’ve got Andor coming up soon, which is a spin-off from 2016’s Rogue One. And there’s also Ahsoka, a live-action series based on a character from the animated series The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. And of course, there will be more seasons of the hugely popular Mandalorian.

