Gwendoline Christie wants to return to Star Wars

Gwendoline Christie is currently promoting two projects – Peter Strickland’s movie Flux Gourmet and Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman TV series on Netflix. The towering actress has inevitably been asked about her small but villainous role as Captain Phasma in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. The character has become something of a fan-favourite, with her own comic book spin-off.

When asked by Empire magazine if she would be open to returning to the role, Christie was enthusiastic; “I haven’t read the comics but, I mean, it’s Star Wars! I would absolutely love that,” she says, acknowledging there’s untapped potential in the mostly-masked villain. “There was a template for a character that people got really excited about. It would be smashing if they felt that it was worthwhile to explore, along with some fabulous action.”

Despite her brief screen-time and her ruthless dispatch by Finn (John Boyega) in the movie trilogy, the character went go on to appear in animated series Star Wars Resistance. Her story was also expanded upon on the page, particularly in her own Star Wars: Captain Phasma comic run.

Christie is also excited to play through new videogame LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga as her character, Phasma; “This is the next step for me, because as a teenager I was quite obsessed with computer games, and I was quite good at them. I think it’s time to revisit them because they could be everything I had initially wanted them to be. There are entire worlds out there [where] we can investigate our megalomania!” [evil laugh]

With today’s plethora of prequels, spin-offs and more on Disney Plus, it is not beyond the realm of possibility that we will see Christie’s Captain Phasma again. After all, look at what has become of Boba Fett…

