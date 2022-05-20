Star Wars: Attack of the Clones was re-dubbed because of noisy cameras

The Star Wars prequels sound like an extremely odd experience behind-the-scenes. All the blue screen didn’t give the actors much to work with, and the negative reception made it all a bit of a slog. Ewan McGregor, who plays Obi-Wan Kenobi in the science fiction movies, has revealed that, on top of everything else, one of them had to be fully re-recorded.

In a press conference for sci-fi series Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus attended by The Digital Fix, McGregor was asked about the contrasts in production. He states that the Prequel Trilogy was so frontiering, there were many hurdles that just aren’t a problem now. For instance, a bank of digital cameras made a noise on-set for Attack of the Clones that was so loud, all the dialogue needed to be redone.

“We had to ADR every single line of Episode 2, because the cameras were so new,” McGregor recalled. “Compared to what we’re doing now, it’s night and day really.” He mentioned this in relation to the Volume, the revolutionary soundstage that creates a virtual environment around the actors.

Star Wars perfected the Volume as its, called, while making The Mandalorian. It’s been quietly revolutionary and it’s expected that everything in a galaxy far, far away will make use of it.

Obi-Wan Kenobi heralds McGregor’s return to the universe, his first time since Revenge of the Sith in 2005. Hayden Christensen is in the Obi-Wan Kenobi cast with him, portraying Darth Vader. The story is set after Revenge, with Obi-Wan looking over a young Luke Skywalker on Tattooine. The Empire has just risen, and that means Vader’s knocking about with his Inquisitors, highly dangerous Jedi hunters.

You can see how all of this starts to unfold when the Obi-Wan Kenobi release date brings the first two episodes to Disney Plus on May 27.