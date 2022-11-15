Andy Serkis would “100%” do Snoke Star Wars series on Disney Plus

When Andy Serkis appeared as Supreme Leader Snoke in the Star Wars movies, there were near-endless theories about who the mysterious, deformed leader of the First Order could be. Was he a Sith Lord? Rey’s grandparent? A revived version of Anakin/Darth Vader?

Snoke’s potential as the science fiction movie series’ Big Bad was cut short, literally, when Kylo Ren sliced him in half like a piece of ham in the divisive Rian Johnson-directed The Last Jedi.

It later transpired in Rise of Skywalker that the First Order leader was basically bio-engineered by Emperor Palpatine to serve as some kind of meat puppet for him, but intrigue around the movie villain, who was shown to be Force-sensitive, remained.

Serkis has since returned to the Galaxy far far away to portray a different character, Kino Loy, in the Star Wars series Andor. But in an interview with CinemaBlend, when asked if he’d be down for returning as Snoke in a solo TV series, Serkis was definitely enthusiastic about the idea.

“100%,” he said. “I mean, there’s so much more to be had out of Snoke I think he’s a fascinating character, and I’ll never forget the day we’re reading Rian’s script, and I’m getting halfway through and thinking like, ‘I really like the way this character is going,’ and then being like ‘Oh no!'”

He added that Snoke’s death halfway through The Last Jedi was one of the most “undercutting” moments of the experience, but as we’ve seen with characters like Darth Maul, being chopped up into little pieces needn’t get in the way of reprising a favored Star Wars character.