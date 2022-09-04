Andor creator reveals the series’ ending

The creator of the new Star Wars series Andor has decided to ignore concerns about spoilers and reveal the ending of the entire show. Tony Gilroy, who is the creator, showrunner, and executive producer on the new series, was also credited with significant re-writes for Rogue One. In addition to also being in charge of extra photography and direction, he helped to fix the original ending to the Star Wars movie.

Andor is a prequel to Rogue One, and will largely follow the story of its leading titular character Cassian Andor. Diego Luna reprises his role from Rogue One to play the younger version of the rebel in the new sci-fi series.

In a conversation with The Playlist, Gilroy has taken the unconventional decision to reveal exactly what the ending to Andor is going to look like. The filmmaker said “our final scene of the show is no secret; it’s going to be [Cassian] walking across the tarmac to get in the ship to go to the Rings of Kafrene to go meet Daniel Mays’ [Tivik who Cassian kills in the beginning of Rogue One]. He’s going there.”

Well there we have it. Before Andor season one has even started, Gilroy has revealed the ending to the final, second season of the series. Of course, with any prequel the audience typically knows where the story is going and how it ends. So, it is true that prequels tend to be more about the journey and the ‘how’ than the actual plot and destination.

However, it’s still pretty rare for a director to simply come out and say exactly what the final shot of the series is going to be. Of course, there are other characters in the series other than Andor, and we still don’t know what the ending of their stories will look like. And, there could always be changes between now and when the final scene is filmed. If there are changes, we’re sure Gilroy will tell us exactly what they are and what they look like.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of Gilroy’s comments, beyond his transparency, is the knowledge that the ending of Andor links directly to the start of Star Wars action movie Rogue One. This means that a Star Wars fan could watch Andor, Rogue One, and A New Hope back to back for one continuous experience. While we wouldn’t necessarily recommend it (that’s probably too much Star Wars in one go for anyone) it is something new in a franchise that is full of stops and starts.

