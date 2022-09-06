Ahsoka is happening at the “right time” for Star Wars

Ahsoka is a beloved Star Wars character who has been part of the universe since 2008. She was an important character in two animated series – The Clone Wars and Rebels (which began in 2014). The upcoming live-action series coming to Disney Plus, in which Rosario Dawson will play the titular role, has been a long-time coming for fans and the writers, directors and producers who work on Star Wars.

Rosario Dawson is currently promoting Clerks III, another project which has been years in the making. Kevin Smith’s 1994 comedy movie Clerks was a major part of the 90s indie boom. He followed it up with Clerks II, which starred Dawson, in 2006. He has been trying to get Clerks III off the ground pretty much ever since.

Speaking to ScreenRant, Dawson compared the journeys of bringing Clerks III and Ahsoka to the screen; “Dave Filoni has wanted to make [Ahsoka] for so long. I feel so grateful that I’ve gotten to be a part of that kind of storytelling a couple of times. Like, Kevin’s wanted to make [Clerks III] for years; it just has a different texture to it. It’s the same thing with Ahsoka; Dave’s been wanting to do this for years, and you can just feel it.”

Dwason continued; “It feels so special. It’s so well thought out and planned. Things change and stuff, but it’s at the right time. It’s nice to be able to be there in the moment. In the room where it happens.”

Dave Filoni has become almost as integral to Star Wars as George Lucas once was. He is a writer, director and producer and worked on The Clone Wars and Rebels, as well as The Bad Batch. He has been a guiding force in the new Star Wars shows – The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and now Ahsoka. Dawson says that Filoni had an emotional reaction to watching a completed episode of Ahsoka; “Dave saw one of the episodes already edited together and he walked out glossy-eyed. And he said to me that it was, ‘A religious experience.'”

