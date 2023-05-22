Action movie star Ray Stevenson has passed away aged 58

Ray Stevenson, who starred in many action movies including Punisher: War Zone, RRR, the Divergent movies and the Marvel Thor movies, has passed away at the age of just 58. Stevenson also starred in several TV series, including Rome, Dexter, Black Sails, Vikings, Das Boot, and the upcoming Star Wars series Ahsoka.

Lexi Alexander’s Punisher: War Zone came out in 2008 and Stevenson starred as Frank Castle. It was ahead of its time and influenced many subsequent comic book movies. Frank Castle would go onto be played by Jon Bernthal in the Marvel Netflix series. Some of Stevenson’s other roles include The Book of Eli with Denzel Washington. He also co-starred with Scott Adkins in the hilarious Accident Man movies.

Stevenson played the main movie villain, alongside Alison Doody, in the monster hit Indian action movie RRR in 2022. Stevenson was born in Northern Ireland and raised in Northern England. After obligatory appearances in the likes of Holby City and The Bill, his breakthrough role was in King Arthur (2004) with Clive Owen.

Stevenson played Marcus in the Divergent movies and Volstagg in the Thor movies. He plays Baylan Skoll in the upcoming Ahsoka series. He voiced Gar Saxon in Star Wars: Rebels and The Clone Wars. He was a stalwart of historical TV series – as well as Rome, Vikings and Black Sails – he also appeared in Medici and The Spanish Princess.

Stevenson played Porthos in Paul WS Anderson’s The Three Musketeers, alongside Logan Lerman, Matthew Macfadyen, and Luke Evans. He was in GI Joe: Retaliation with Dwayne Johnson and Channing Tatum, and Memory with Liam Neeson and Guy Pearce. Stevenson’s cause of death is unknown at this time.

