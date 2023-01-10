No, Worf is not a pacifist in Star Trek Picard season 3

The trailer for Star Trek Picard season 3 was packed with several surprises, but one of the biggest was now-aged-up Star Trek character Worf proclaiming that he now “prefer[s] pacifism to combat”, which isn’t something his crewmates really wanted to hear given that Vadic and The Shrike are after them.

However, showrunner Terry Matalas insisted during a panel appearance ran by the Television Critics Association that things might not be as they seem. “Well, I think it’s important that he’s not really pacifist,” he explained. “He prefers pacifism, but he does have a giant anime-sized sword. You’ll find, even in his introduction, it’s the least passive version of him.”

Michael Dorn, who plays the character in the sci-fi series, was also part of the panel — and said Worf’s apparent pivot to pacifism made perfect sense. “He’s always been looking and searching through The Next Generation, Deep Space [Nine], and the movies for who he is,” he said.”And that’s the one thing I wanted to impart to [the writers and producers].”

In fact, a lot of the veteran actors returning to Star Trek Picard took a similar approach, with Matalas adding, “One of the things we endeavored to do was to make sure that all these actors starting with Patrick [Stewart], were very comfortable with where we find our character now. They’ve lived with these characters for decades and have strong opinions as to where we should find them.”

