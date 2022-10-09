New Star Trek movie teased by Patrick Stewart and TNG cast

Patrick Stewart has suggested that he, and the rest of the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew, would be up for a new Star Trek movie. Star Trek: Picard season 3 is seeing the entire crew of the Enterprise-D reuniting for the first time since Star Trek: Nemesis.

Star Trek: Picard season 3 is set to be the final season of the Star Trek series, and is expected to act as a send-off for the TNG-era cast after the depressing, unceremonious conclusion in Star Trek: Nemesis. The science fiction movie ended with the death of Data, Riker and Troi leaving the Enterprise for the USS Titan. The new season of the sci-fi series is attempting to rectify this, by bringing the cast back together one more time.

Now, while promoting Star Trek Picard season 3 at New York Comic Con, Patrick Stewart has dropped a minor bombshell. The actor, who many fans believe portrayed the best Star Trek captain of all time, said that the reunited crew could make a new Star Trek movie. Screen Rant reports that when speaking at a panel, Stewart said “I understand there are Paramount Plus people here… and Paramount Pictures… We could still make a movie.”

The comment will leave fans scratching their heads. Star Trek: Picard season 3 has long been touted as the definitive end to the story of Jean-Luc Picard and his crew. It’s bringing almost the entire original crew back to tell a new, final story, and has become highly anticipated because of that. So, what do Stewart’s comments tell us?

First of all, the comment is likely to have been an off-hand, light-hearted joke. However, anyone eager to read into Stewart’s words might take them as reassurance that neither Jean-Luc, nor any of his original crew will die in Star Trek: Picard season 3. This is because if Jean-Luc Picard, or any of this crew died in the final season of the Star Trek series, it would be hard to imagine how they could go on to show up on the big screen.

Either way, a TNG-reunion movie seems like it would be a long-shot. Therefore, audiences will be hoping that the book is finally closed on Picard and his crew with Star Trek: Picard season 3. For more Star Trek news, check out our guide to the Strange New Worlds season 2 release date, and everything else we know about the series.