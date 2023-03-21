New Star Trek series won’t crossover without “incredibly great” reason

Alex Kurtzman, the current head honcho of the Star Trek universe, has been speaking to SFX Magazine about potential crossovers between the many Star Trek series currently airing. Because pretty much every show exists at a very different time from one another, this makes crossovers more complicated. Kurtzman says there needs to be a valid story reason for such crossovers.

When asked if characters in Star Trek: Prodigy could perhaps interact with the characters on Star Trek: Picard, Kurtzman said; “There are crossover elements. You’ll see that in all the shows, that the shows are now beginning to reference things that happen in different timelines so that we have a cohesive universe… but again, I only believe in bringing things together if there’s just an incredibly great story reason to do it. So you’ll see references.”

“We have plans for new things. I’m not speaking specifically about anything. But yes, there’s quite a few plans, and you’ll hear about them soon. We will continue to expand the Star Trek universe, absolutely.”

Regarding the hotly rumoured and anticipated Section 31, which might star newly-crowned Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, Kurtzman said; “I can tell you that we’re still very excited about Section 31. And that’s all I will say.”

