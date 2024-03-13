Writer says that Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek ideas were ‘wonderful’

Most movie and TV fans are familiar with the fact that Quentin Tarantino had plans to direct a Star Trek movie back in 2017. He pitched JJ Abrams a – unsurprisingly – R-rated idea, and he wanted to bring Patrick Stewart and William Shatner along for the ride. While that didn’t end up happening, someone who was in Tarantino’s Star Trek writers’ room says that his ideas were “so passionate and so wonderful.”

Quentin Tarantino and Star Trek sounds like a bizarre combination, but as our own Jakob Barnes explained in his feature – Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek movie would be amazing – the writer best-known for crime thrillers did have a genuinely great idea involving 1930s gangsters.

Pet Semetary: Bloodlines writer and director Lindsey Anderson Beer told The Hollywood Reporter about her Hollywood history, and her time working with Tarantino on his Star Trek movie ideas; “I started being put in all these writers’ rooms, but I also started being asked to help people crack IP, including Star Trek, which started as the Tarantino writers’ room. Tarantino wanted to do a Star Trek room, which was the most fun room I’ve ever done.”

Beer continued; “We got in there and he started with, ‘So what are your guys’ ideas for a movie?’ and I think I went first. So he listened to us patiently and just kind of nodded his head, and then he took out his notebook and started talking for 20 minutes with lines of dialogue and passionate ideas that he’d already written. It wasn’t really a story yet; they were just random thoughts he had on a movie, but it was so passionate and so wonderful.”

Beer intriguingly dropped a little hint that she’d been working on Star Trek 4 recently. Most fans have pretty much given up on the idea that Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Keith Urban, Simon Pegg, and the rest of the crew will reunite again. But Beer may have offered a glimmer of hope. “So that room was also the beginning of a very strong relationship with Bad Robot, and I’ve been brought in a few times on different iterations of Trek, most recently on Star Trek 4.”

While we wait to find out if Star Trek 4 is ever happening, check out our guides to the Star Trek series ranked and to the best Star Trek captains. We’re also looking forward to more of the best science fiction movies with Avatar 3.