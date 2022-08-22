Jack Quaid promises ‘Spoimler’ bromance on Star Trek crossover

Trekkies have been lucky enough to see a huge resurgence in the Star Trek universe in recent years, with there now being more spin-off series than you can shake a phaser at. Two of the most popular and successful are Star Trek: Strange New Worlds starring Anson Mount as Captain Pike and Ethan Peck as Spock, and the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks.

We recently had the exciting announcement that we are getting a crossover episode between these two series, directed by none other than Riker himself, Jonathan Frakes. And Jack Quaid, who stars as Boimler in Lower Decks, has provided an update on the special episode, which sees him enter live-action for the first time.

Speaking to EW, Quaid said; “It was great. That cast was awesome. Ethan Peck and I have a bromance for the ages. We call it Spoimler: Spock and Boimler. It’s amazing, but that whole cast is so friendly and welcoming and cool. We just had a ball, and we got to be directed by Jonathan Frakes. So what could be better?”

Boimler and Mariner (Tawny Newsome) will both appear in live-action in the crossover episode. “[Boimler] holds such a special place in my heart. He’s one of my favourite characters I’ve ever played, but to be able to fully inhabit him, put on the uniform, make my hair purple, all that stuff, that was such a good time,” Quaid said.