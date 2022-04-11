Squid Game creator reveals two characters returning in season 2

Squid Game was a pop culture phenomenon when it was released on Netflix back in September 2021 — but with the TV series‘ death toll for season 1 being so high, it seemed unlikely that we would be seeing many familiar faces for the drama series‘ highly-anticipated second outing.

But now we know that there are a couple of characters who are absolutely returning. Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game’s creator, writer and director, announced at Deadline‘s annual Contenders Television at Paramount Studios that we would be seeing the return of two main players in the next chapter of the Netflix series: “Gi-hun for sure,” he said. “He will be back, and I believe the Front Man will back too,”

Gi-Hun, who is played by Lee Jung-jae, is the protagonist of Squid Game. The cash-strapped gambling addict took part in Squid Game — a series of traditional Korean childhood games with a deadly twist — in order to pay off debts with the lucrative cash prize. Although he escaped with the prize and his life, the closing moments of season 1 showed him decide against visiting the US, seemingly determined to stay in South Korea to put an end to Squid Game for good.

Meanwhile, the villainous Front Man, who is played by acclaimed actor Lee Byung-hun, is one of the architects behind Squid Game, which sees 456 people, all desperate for money, fight both for their lives and the cash prize of 45.6 billion won.

Political themes like capitalism and equality were at the heart of Squid Game season 1, and at the event, Hwang said that they will continue to influence the streaming service‘s second season.

“For this project and in future projects, it’s impossible not to consider the political polarization, the cultural differences and difficulties, as well as environmental climate changes that have been happening,” he said. “I will be forced to observe and criticize and continue to handle these topics in future projects.”

Season 1 of Squid Game is available to watch now on Netflix.