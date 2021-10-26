Squid Game creator invites LeBron James to make his own sequel

LeBron James, basketball legend and star of kids movie Space Jam: A New Legacy, liked Squid Game, but didn’t love the ending. The creator of the Netflix TV series has responded, and he encourages James to make his own new season.

This was in an interview with The Guardian, where Hwang Dong-hyuk was asked about James’s criticisms. “LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series. But I wouldn’t change my ending,” Hwang says. “That’s my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending’.”

Hwang’s very diplomatic answer was just after a barb on James’s acting work, where he asked the interviewer if they’d seen the second Space Jam. The opinions from the sports pro came to light when he was overheard at a press conference voicing some hot takes on the hugely successful TV series.

Recorded by Bleacher Report, James steps away from the mic for Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers, and as they pass by each other, they share some words on the Netflix sensation. “I didn’t like the ending,” James says, before going into some spoiler territory we won’t transcribe here. You can take a look below:

James does say he knows there’s a starting point for Squid Game season 2, and all parties do seem interested in making that happen at some point. However, Hwang is otherwise indisposed at the minute. “That’s inevitable because it’s been such a success. I am considering it. I have a very high-level picture in my mind, but I’m not going to work on it straight away,” he says. “There’s a film I really want to make. I’m thinking about which to do first. I’m going to talk to Netflix.”

The first season of Squid Game is on Netflix now, and we have the best sci-fi series for more odd adventures to binge.